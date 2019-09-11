Home

New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Eileen W. Skaar

Eileen W. Skaar Obituary
Eileen W. Skaar Eileen was born 91 years ago on September 26, 1927. She went to meet Donald V. Skaar, her loving husband of 68 years, on September 5, 2019. She was the family matriarch who held the family together. No problem or situation big or small was too much for her to handle. She was a very loving and kind person. She was a lifelong worker in the grocery industry. She was the person her coworkers could trust and rely on, and customers would wait in her line just so she could help them. Eileen loved to travel, was passionate in caring for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Her family could always go to her for advice and comfort. She had a gift for gab with a feisty personality. She is survived by her sons, Donald Jr and Duane (Kathleen) her grandchildren, Jenny, Teresa (Dustin), Donald III (Krystina), Amanda, and Justin; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Hope, Sofia, Donald IV, Oliva, and Duane. She was loved by all and will be truly missed. A funeral service will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1pm in New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 11, 2019
