EL Stubblefield EL Stubblefield, age 92, of Tacoma passed away peacefully July 1, 2019. He was born on July 9, 1926 in Grapeland, Texas to Elmo Stubblefield and Elsie Potts. EL was a devoted father and husband, federal correctional officer, and decorated Army War Veteran serving in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Lore Stubblefield who resides in Lakewood; daughter, Monica Hawthorne; two sons, Herbert Stubblefield (Kathy) and Heinz Stubblefield; two granddaughters, Tiffany Hawthorne and Tonya Crain (Joe); four grandsons, Nathaniel Stubblefield (Lorena) , Zachary Stubblefield, Dorian Stubblefield and Everett Stubblefield; five sisters, Dorothy Johnson, Vernell Johnson (Earnest), Weda Stubblefield, Beulah Perryman and Ida Faye Stubblefield, two brothers, JT Stubblefield and James Stubblefield (Margaret); 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 3:00pm in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood, Washington. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019