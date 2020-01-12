|
Elain Andrews July 19, 1937 - Nov. 10,2019 Elain Phyllis Andrews Born to Ted and Elain Canning on July 19, 1937 and passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family on November 10,2019. She's survived by 4 children, Steve, Dana, Troy, Tawnya, their spouses, 21 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Maella and husband of nearly 60 years, Herb. Herb and Elain moved to Lakewood, WA. in 1966. She was active in her community supporting her family and the local crafting community. In 2017 she moved to Julian Estates in Puyallup where she made many new friends. Elain had a special talent for seeing those in need, giving an inspiring word, providing a helping hand or listening to others with a sympathetic ear. The family will be holding a celebration of Elain's life in early spring, location yet to be determined.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020