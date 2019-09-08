|
Elaine I. Simpson 1927 2019 Heaven was calling a dynamic walking group leader, and "Miss Elaine" answered. Hiking on her own two feet until just a few weeks before her passing at the age of 92, Elaine was taken from a short illness into the loving arms of her Lord Jesus on July 26, 2019. Son David was there at her bedside. Elaine had been residing in Allen, Texas nearly four years, lovingly cared for by Dave and family with help from residential assistance in Memory Care. She enjoyed lots of sunshine, and regularly engaged in social group activities of which her favorites were morning exercise, gardening, dancing, baking, holiday decorating, field tripping, WINNING "Beanbag Baseball," and "RACE-WALKING" indoors and out! Daughter Wendy on her last visit to see mom close to passing, was deeply touched to see her make a perfect sign of the cross with the priest from St. Gabriel's parish. Elaine's Catholic faith was her center. Born to Isabell and Dewayne Small on March 25th, 1927 in Burlington, Washington, Elaine was the first of three children her mother raised on her grandfather's farm in Sedro Wooley of Skagit County. Elaine, Don and Eloise remained close throughout their lives, and their families gathered often. Elaine was preceded in death by her mother Isabell Small, her husband Glenn Simpson, her brother Donald Small, and sister Eloise Knight. She is survived by daughter Wendy K. Simpson-Buklis (Larry) (currently of Camas, Washington and formerly Alaskans 1984 2011), son David M. Simpson (Lynn) of Allen Texas, by grandchildren Amanda Braganholo (Paulo), Sam Simpson (Lauren), Steven Buklis, Teresa Buklis, and six great grandchildren: Gavin, Olivia, and Grace Braganholo, Everett and Lucy Simpson, and Lily Kate Buklis (daughter of Steven Buklis and Dody Cantrell). Elaine is also survived by five nieces and four nephews, all cherished. Elaine is fondly remembered as "Miss Elaine" of the popular Adventure House Preschool that she privately established in 1960 and continued as director/teacher until 1991. She also served many years as president of Tacoma Association for the Education of Young Children and as an inspirational presenter for numerous Early Childhood conferences. She received two University Place PTA Golden Acorn awards, one in 1958 and the second in 1991 at her preschool retirement reception, both given for her dedication to the young children of her community. In 2002, Elaine was among a group of outstanding citizens who received honors from the University Place Historical Society for their significant contributions to the history of the community. Funeral Mass for Elaine will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7112 South 12th Street, Tacoma, on September 11, 2019, at 11:00 am, with luncheon reception following in social hall. (Remembrances may be sent to SHOES FOR CHILDREN, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7112 South 12th Street, Tacoma, WA 98465).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 8, 2019