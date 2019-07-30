|
|
Elaine Joy Mahaffie (Chipps) 12/28/1933 - 7/26/2019 Elaine was born December 28, 1933 in Ord, Nebraska. She passed away July 26, 2019, at age 85, with her family by her side. Elaine resided in Puyallup for most of her life, graduating from Puyallup High School, where she was the 1951 Daffodil Queen. She married Joe Mahaffie, her high school sweetheart on February 19, 1952. Together, they ran Mahaffies and Deluxe Cleaners for over 40 years. Elaine was a devoted mother to their three sons and involved in their activities, specifically swimming. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church for over 60 years, where she taught Sunday school and Confirmation classes for many years. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Joe Mahaffie, parents, Eugene and Lila Chipps, and brothers Harold and Dale Chipps. She is survived by her sister Eugenia Rogers, Jerome, ID, sons Michael (Dixie) of Poulsbo, Patrick (Debbie) of Gig Harbor, and Timothy (Leigh Ann) of Puyallup. Also survived by eight grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 214 East Pioneer, Puyallup, WA, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 am, reception following in the church hall. The family would like to thank the staff of Family First Adult Family Homes, Gig Harbor, Crescent Valley Home, for their exceptional love, care, and support given to our Mom during the time she lived there. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 30, 2019