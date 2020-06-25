Elaine "Lanny" Marie Anderson Elaine went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020, in Tacoma after a long, productive, and enjoyable life. Elaine was born in Churchs Ferry, North Dakota on January 1, 1925, the fourth of five children. The only girl in the family! She passed away peacefully at age 95 on June 18, 2020. Her parents Thorfin and Christine Thoreson; four siblings, Ray, Vernon, Merlin and Donald; her husband of 70 years, Donald E. Anderson; and one daughter preceded in her in death. She is survived by her children: Christine of University Place, Neil (and Tammy) of Kirkland and Arne (and Jenny) of Gaithersburg, MD, and many loved nieces and nephews. She has four grandchildren: Katie, Bethany, Nicholas and Kristofer. Elaine loved her Lord, her family, her friends, and life. She lived it to its fullest and her enthusiasm and passion for actively engaging life and friendship will be missed. There is a public viewing on Thursday, June 25, from 12PM-4PM, and Friday, June 26, from 12:30PM-2:15PM followed by a private graveside service on Friday, June 26, at 2:30PM Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood WA 98499. A memorial service will be held later when coronavirus limitations are lifted. Remembrances can be made in Elaine's name to the Memorial fund at Emmanuel Lutheran Church; Norden Lodge 2-002, Sons of Norway Scholarship Fund; or the Daughters of Norway Embla Lodge #2 Scholarship Fund. A full obituary for Elaine can be found on the Mountain View website at a later date www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 25, 2020.