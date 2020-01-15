|
|
Elaine Molzer 07/21/1930 - 01/08/2020 Elaine Molzer (Ferderer), died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 after a brief, sudden terminal illness. Born July 21, 1930 to Liberatus and Justine Ferderer in Mandan, ND, She was the fourth of five children. Her family moved in 1939 to Tacoma, WA. After graduating St. Thomas Aquinas HS, and a year at Seattle University, Elaine began her 20-year, international career with the US Government as a stenographer, court reporter and lastly, executive secretary to the Base Commander at McChord AFB where she met and married Lt. Col. Victor J. Molzer. She then retired and they remained married until Victor's death in December, 2003. Elaine was an avid skier and ice-skater for many years. She loved nature, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She was a faithful, gentle and kind wife, friend, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Margaret, Phyllis and Lucille (and daughter Cynthia), her brother, George and her husband, Victor. She is survived by her daughter Vickie Molzer (Tom), her grandson, Giordan Gallacci and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Franciscan Hospice Team for the compassion and care they provided mother. A chapel service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, 5212 70 th St. W., Tacoma, WA 98467, reception following. Please leave online condolences at www.GaffneyCares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 15, 2020