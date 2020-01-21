Home

Elaine (Hurlburt) Stimson

Elaine (Hurlburt) Stimson Jan. 21, 1939 - Jan. 12, 2020 Elaine Marie (Hurlburt) Stimson passed away Sunday, January 12, in Pollock Pines, California. She was born January 21, 1939 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. As a child, she moved to Longview, WA and as a teenager moved to Tacoma, WA and graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1957. Soon after graduation she married David W. Stimson in Tacoma and relocated to Sacramento, CA where they raised their 8 children and remained married for 58 years until David preceded her in death in 2015. Elaine was interned in Green Valley Cemetery in Rescue, California next to her youngest son Vincent.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 21, 2020
