Elayne Armatis

September 28, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Doryce Elayne Fugere was born on April 9, 1931 in Belfield, North Dakota, daughter of Leon and Mabel Fugere. Elayne is preceded in death by her daughter Nadine, husband Donald and son Clinton. She is survived by her daughters; Denyce, Darris, Andrea and Vanessa; sons-in-law, Steve and Peder; daughter-in-law, Tamara and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She passed away suddenly and will be sorely missed.

Elayne went to school in Federal Way, Washington and met her husband Donald through a friend at school who happened to be Don's sister. She travelled on the train to Biloxi, Mississippi where Don was stationed, and they married on Don's birthday October 19, 1951. They started their married life in Las Vegas, Nevada at Nellis Air Force Base. They moved several times and had six children, the youngest daughter brought home to the farm in Puyallup, where they lived for several years. They moved to Sumner in 1966 and moved back to Puyallup in 1996. The house in Puyallup was a gathering place for family and friends, and the source of many good memories. Elayne worked at Matsushita as an Assistant Buyer until she retired. After Don's death in 2019, Elayne moved to an apartment at Julian Estates in Puyallup, where she spent her last days.

Elayne was a very social person, who would talk to anyone, even strangers just walking down the street. She loved meeting new people and welcomed everyone into her home. Elayne was an avid Seattle Seahawk fan. She loved to bowl, go on walks and the view of Mt. Rainier, but her biggest passion was sewing and quilting. Her children benefitted from this hobby and many beautiful clothes and quilts were given to her family. Most every family member has a quilt made from Grandma, even extended family and their friends. Elayne also enjoyed cooking, and she was known for her spareribs and blueberry/rhubarb pie, as well as dried fruit rolls, which her grandchildren in Norway particularly enjoyed.

Elayne was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Puyallup, and she loved giving hugs to many of the other people in church before the service started. She volunteered often at All Saints Church in Puyallup, especially helping to cook for funerals.

A private memorial service will be held at All Saints Church in October. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the Summer of 2021 when everyone will be able to join us and celebrate her life. During this time, Elayne will be laid to rest with her husband at Tahoma National Cemetery with immediate family. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Francis House, PO Box 156, Puyallup, WA 98371.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store