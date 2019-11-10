|
Elayne Spangler Aug. 5, 1923 - Oct. 25, 2019 Elayne Marie Tyler Spangler was born August 5, 1923, died October 25, 2019. Born to Arthur (Art) and Hazel (Nanny) Tyler in Los Angeles, CA. Art worked for the railroad and Nanny was a Nanny who, among other kids, was responsible for the legendary Bob Barker. Coming up in the depression, Elayne grew up in a household that didn't have much. In the early 40s she worked as a volunteer for the USO, her contribution to the war effort. After WWII she met and fell in love with an Army Air Corps Lieutenant, Richard Martin Spangler. The two were married on March 25, 1948. Arriving soon after, in 1949, was David Martin, then Barbara Marie in 1953. Richard became a minister and they raised their kids, mostly in the mid-west, moving based on the needs of the church. In 1979 Elayne and son Dave traveled to Israel and Egypt. After retiring Richard and Elayne spent the bulk of their time volunteering for several philanthropic organizations and doting on their grand children. Richard preceded Elayne in death on January 21, 2003. She was a beautiful example of love and decency to all who knew her. Elayne is survived by her daughter Barb, son-in-law Bill, son Dave, daughter-in-law Stephanie, five grand children, and nine great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Richmond Beach Congregational Church in Shoreline on Saturday, November 23rd, at 2pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019