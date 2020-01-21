|
Eldon E. Chelgrean Eldon E. Chelgren, retired business owner and Air Force veteran, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 following a brave battle against pancreatic cancer. Don was 88 at the time of his passing. Don is survived by his two children, Robert A. Chelgren and his wife and five children, and Laura C. Palsson and her husband and two children; as well as his sister, Nona R. Lemieux and her five children. In heaven he has joined his wife, Mary A. Chelgren and his parents. Don was born in Scobey, Montana on August 11, 1931 to Edgar N. Chelgren and L. Ruth Akers. He attended school in Richey, Montana where he graduated in 1949 as the class President. He attended Montana State University where he was Alpha Kappa Psi and he graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting in 1953. Don joined the Air Force and did one tour overseas. On May 26, 1967 he married Mary A. Nofziger, a nurse who was studying for her doctorate at the University of Washington. On June 7, 1971 and January 18, 1974, respectively, he welcomed his two adoring children, who by his own telling, he counted most special to him. Don was a devoted father and grandfather and an avid family man. He enjoyed weekend trips to the beach with his wife and children. He loved the Lord, and many will remember his kind smile and warm handshake which was ready to great them as they arrived at church. He always had a servant's heart. Later in life, he enjoyed a good cup of coffee and time with his grandkids. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who had the privilege to know him. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 Highland Hills Community Church, 901 S. Pearl St. Tacoma, WA. 98465. Visit www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 21, 2020