Eleanor M. Knapp

Eleanor M. Knapp Eleanor M. Knapp, 94, beloved wife and mother, was born Sept. 27, 1925 in Tacoma, WA and died Oct. 11, 2019 at the Washington Veterans Home near Port Orchard. She was loved and will be greatly missed by sons Douglas, Deane (Dorine), Roger (Cheryl), David (Lori), and Warren; daughter Lynette (Keith) Lile;13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She married Seth A. Knapp on May 2, 1948. They made their home in Gig Harbor. She was preceded in death by her husband Seth and brothers Leonard and Raymond. A Memorial Service will be held at the Veterans Home Chapel in Port Orchard at 2:00 pm on October 28, 2019. For further service information, please visit www.havenrest.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 20, 2019
