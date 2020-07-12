Eleanor Olney-Gully Eleanor H (Olney) Gulley passed away peacefully in her home on June 27, 2020. She was born on Jan 8, 1924 in Wapato, WA to Flora Hoptowit and John B Olney, and graduated from Wapato High. She is proceeded in death by her husband 1 st Sgt. John W Gulley; her sister Edith Quehpama; and brothers Jack Olney and Edwin Olney. She was also proceeded by her daughter Marcia Hunsinger; granddaughter Tamara Asmus; and grandson Harley Main. She is survived by her son Raymond Kirk; daughter Patricia Heide; granddaughters Stephanie Barlish, Sara Main, Juannan Wheeler; and grandsons Tony Petti, Christopher Asmus, Juan McLelland, Zack Heide, Nathan Kirk; along with 16 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. Eleanor was a member of the Yakama Indian Tribe. She worked in the shipyards during WWII, as a nurse at the Indian Hospital in Tacoma, and as a nurse at Madigan Army Hospital where she retired. Eleanor enjoyed quilting, ceramics, reading mysteries, junking, and shopping for flowers especially when she could get her children to plant them all. Her biggest love was for her family and they for her. She will join her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.



