Resources More Obituaries for Elfriede Layne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elfriede Helene Layne

Obituary Condolences Flowers Elfriede Helene Layne, née Schuhmann Elfriede was born on August 6, 1929 in Biburg (Kreis Augsburg), Germany and passed quietly away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was 89 years old. After marrying her husband, JB Layne, in Munich, Germany on July 10, 1954, they relocated with the US Army to the United States in 1955 with their two young daughters, Rosemarie and Carmen, and eventually they had two more children, Korina and Johnny. They made their home in Lakewood, Washington, but over the years, Elfriede traveled with her family between the United States and Germany while JB was in the Army -- this gave her lots of opportunities to see and to remain in touch with her family in Germany. Elfriede and JB were married for almost 52 years before JB passed away in 2006. Elfriede's hobby was gardening. Her pride and joy was her beautiful garden that she so enjoyed working in, regardless of the time of year. She was especially fond of rhododendrons and roses and could not wait for Spring and Summer of each year when her garden was in full bloom. She liked to boast that at one point she had over 100 rhododendrons in her yard! Elfriede also loved road trips with family to Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens. She enjoyed seeing the mountain wildflowers and plants as they reminded her of her childhood home in Reit im Winkl, Germany. She was constantly inspired by and in awe of all things in nature. Elfriede loved animals too. Growing up her children cannot ever remember not having a dogor two! as part of the family. She was known to rescue stray dogs and to bring them home until she could find their original home or a new home. Elfriede's other great enjoyment was spending time with her family. Over the years, she and JB hosted many family barbeques and get-togethers for holidays and other special occasions --- where she was famous for her specially made German Potato Salad. Friends and neighbors were always welcome to attend and to enjoy her Potato Saladand they did! Many have tried to duplicate the salad recipe, but others always proclaimed that "no one could make it the way Friedl made it!" Elfriede is survived by her children Rosemarie, Carmen (Al), Korina (Christopher) and Johnny; grandchildren David, Marcus, Sam (Jody), Kristin, Zane and Konstant; great-grandchildren Jesse, Michael, Malik, Maariyah and Raheem. Being one of twelve children, she is also survived by lots of family in Germany, including three sisters Hildegard, Erika, and Hannelore. Elfriede lived life well and was much loved by family and many friends. She will be dearly missed. At Elfriede's request, there will be no funeral service. She will be interred with her husband at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. "Grüß mir mein Bayernland!" Online Condolences: www.americanmemorial.org

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries