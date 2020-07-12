1/1
Elfriede Koschel
Elfriede Koschel 6/23/1928 - 6/25/2020 Elfriede Koschel, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on June 25, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on June 23, 1928 in Munich, Germany, to the late Vinzenz and Elisabeth Wagner. She married Kurt P Koschel on April 22, 1948. For twenty-five years they enjoyed running the White Pine Stable in Whitehall, Md. During her life, Elfriede also lived in York, PA, where she enjoyed being an active member of the Alpenrose German Society. Later, she moved to Tacoma, WA, where she was a long-time volunteer and resident at the Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community. She also loved spending time with her family in the area. Preceding Elfriede in death were her parents, sister, husband, son (Erwin Koschel), and a granddaughter (Melissa Schaszberger). Elfriede is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Donations may be made in her memory to Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community, Tacoma, WA. tacomalutheran.org.donate

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 12, 2020.
