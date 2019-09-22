|
|
Elfriede Reynolds Elfriede 'Elfie' Reynolds passed peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, September 15, at the age of 89. Born in Wels, Austria in 1930, Elfriede emigrated to the US after marrying William 'Bill' Reynolds, US Army in 1948 She was active in her church community and AREWS, no matter where life lead her and her family. Elfie loved sharing her Austrian heritage and cooking with her children and ultimately, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elfriede joins her mother Albine (Josef) and husband Bill in heaven. She is survived by her brother, Peter (Renate); children, Peter, Wayne (Lisa), Susan (David), and Patricia (Ken); ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was happily anticipating the birth of a fifth great-grandchild in Feb 2020. Memorial service will be held Friday, Sept 27 at 11:00 AM at St. John Bosco Church, Lakewood. Reception to follow. www.newtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019