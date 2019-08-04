|
|
Elfriede Van Camp On July 27, 2019 Elfriede Van Camp of Puyallup passed away with her family by her side. Elfriede was born in München Germany in 1937 to Georg and Frieda Baur. She moved to the US in the early 60's with her husband Jim. They spent time in Illinois with her new in laws and Texas before settling on the South Hill of Puyallup to raise their children Steven and Lila. Elfi was always an active person who liked to stay busy, have fun and live life to the fullest. On sunny days during the summer she would often take her kids to the lake to swim and was right there with them in the water. She was a wonderful dancer who enjoyed a night out on the town with her friends. In her spare time she loved to tend her flower garden. After working for over thirty years in the medical field she retired and moved to downtown Puyallup with Bill her longtime partner. She also had a passion for travel; during her retirement she was able to travel to many sunny exotic locations, Japan and would visit Germany to visit family and friends. She will be deeply missed by her family, childhood girlfriends in Germany, 'the coffee clutch gals' and many other friends she made over the years. She was a devoted Mother and always there to support her family and friends in their time of need. Elfi is survived by her loving son Steven (Kerry), and three grand children Sawyer, Olivia, and Gabriella. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Jim Leigh, 2nd husband, Tom Van Camp, longtime partner, Bill Calder and daughter, Lila. We will miss you mom! A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood WA with a reception to follow at the Celebration of Life building in the park.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019