Eli Reed At age 43, Eli Charles Reed raised in Puyallup, WA and residing in Bend, OR tragically passed away on the evening of May 9 while dirt bike riding with his son & friend in La Pine, OR on a family camping trip. Eli is survived by his many loving family members & friends. Such a peaceful man with a big heart, Eli was a successful entrepreneur, a friend to everyone he met & always had a smile on his face. Eli loved nature & was an avid outdoorsman; the wilderness was his playground. He summited mountain peaks & loved hiking, snowboarding, hunting, fishing, dirt biking, mountain biking, kayaking, camping, living life to the fullest & never missing a new adventure or opportunity to learn something new. A beautiful life was taken far too soon. Eli loved his family and friends and his memory will live on in all those who knew & loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.tpl.org in protecting the outdoors. Private services will be held.