Eli Reed
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eli's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eli Reed At age 43, Eli Charles Reed raised in Puyallup, WA and residing in Bend, OR tragically passed away on the evening of May 9 while dirt bike riding with his son & friend in La Pine, OR on a family camping trip. Eli is survived by his many loving family members & friends. Such a peaceful man with a big heart, Eli was a successful entrepreneur, a friend to everyone he met & always had a smile on his face. Eli loved nature & was an avid outdoorsman; the wilderness was his playground. He summited mountain peaks & loved hiking, snowboarding, hunting, fishing, dirt biking, mountain biking, kayaking, camping, living life to the fullest & never missing a new adventure or opportunity to learn something new. A beautiful life was taken far too soon. Eli loved his family and friends and his memory will live on in all those who knew & loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.tpl.org in protecting the outdoors. Private services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved