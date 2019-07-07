Home

Elizabeth ; Ligon ";Betsy" Harris

Elizabeth "Betsy" Ligon Harris Elizabeth "Betsy" Ligon Harris died Friday May 17th, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, following a brief battle with ovarian cancer, at the age of 69. Betsy is survived by her brother in law, Jack Westerfield; her two nephews, Steve and Scott Westerfield; and many close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Methodist Church in Eatonville, Washington, on July 13th, from 1 to 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Betsy's name to Planned Parenthood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019
