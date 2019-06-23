|
Elizabeth A. Goldberg "Beautiful on the outside, more beautiful on the inside" Elizabeth A. Goldberg, 60, of Fox Island, passed away with her family by her side on June 19, 2019. She was a beloved School Nurse in the Tacoma School District for 31 years. Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Dr. Ronald S. Goldberg; her parents, George and Mildred Stebbins; and her brothers, Scott, Mickey, Will, and George Jr. Stebbins and her sons, Adam and Jed. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Tacoma Community Health, 1148 Broadway, Ste. 100, Tacoma, Washington 98402 of which she was a board member.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019