Elizabeth "Betty" A. Zelenak At age 81, Elizabeth "Betty" A. Zelenak of Puyallup, Washington died on April 23, 2020. Elizabeth was preceded in death by husband Gerald, her siblings and her parents. She is survived by sons Rich and Pat (Karen); daughters Kathy and Lori (Tom); and grandsons Andrew and Ryan. Elizabeth was laid to rest on Thursday, April 30th. A memorial reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the family's name to Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 3, 2020.