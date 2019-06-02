Elizabeth Betty Jean Price Elizabeth Betty Jean Price ("Betty"), born June 8, 1936 in Raymond, WA, a long-time resident of Tacoma, WA, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after courageously battling cancer. Betty was the daughter of Monroe and Mary (Teague) Price of Raymond, WA and the sister of one brother, James Edward Price of Issaquah, WA who also preceded her in death. Betty was a wonderful mother, foster mother to many children, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was extremely generous, supporting several charities, especially those which helped children. She was very hospitable, hosting many gatherings for family and friends, including an annual "Apple Harvest" party. Betty knew Jesus Christ as her Savior and was a long-time member of Life Center Church in Tacoma, as well as the Crystal Cathedral in California where she had a second home. A voracious reader, Betty enjoyed helping people, gardening, home decorating, jigsaw puzzles, traveling and visiting with friends and family over a cup of coffee. She is survived by her five children: Julie Ann Revord, Georgette "Gigi" (Revord) Schneidmiller (Rod), Wendy Rae Webster (Keith), Mark Jason Revord (Vicki), Jon Christopher Revord (Kim); eight grandchildren: Carrie Lynn Colbert, Michael David Colbert (Leslie), Kyle Emerick Webster (Stephanie), Heather Joy Osborne (Trevor), Derek Jon Revord (Kaitlyn), Steven Paul Schneidmiller, Andrew Jason Revord, Holly Grace Schneidmiller and ten great-grandchildren: Hayley Colbert, Xaviar Jonas, Jaren Colbert, Jase Colbert, Elliott Osborne, Isabella Revord, Kaleb Webster, Rowan Osborne, Gavin Webster and August Osborne. A private home memorial service is planned for June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the YWCA Pierce County Women's Crisis Shelter.

