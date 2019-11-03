|
|
Laurie Cassaw Laurie Ann Cassaw, born April 11, 1954 passed away surrounded by family on October 24, 2019 in Tacoma WA. Shortly after graduating from Wilson, she met Tim and they fell in love. They were married in 1976 and had three children. Laurie loved to help and cook for others. She served as the President of Altar Society at Holy Cross Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed singing as well as traveling, cooking, gardening and crafting. She is survived by husband Timothy and children Michael (Shannon), Catherine, and Elizabeth (Micah); grandchildren Evan and Sydney. And many beloved family and friends. A funeral will be held on Friday, November 8, 11am at Holy Cross Church, 5510 N 44th St Tacoma, WA 98407. Donations may be made to Holy Cross Altar Society.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019