Elizabeth Crounse Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Crounse passed away on February 23rd, at the age of 96. Betty was born in Seattle on October 8th, 1922, to parents Edward and Alma Wildes. She was the eldest of three girls. Growing up, Betty worked in the family's diner, Eddie's Cafe, on the Tacoma tide flats. After graduating from Stadium High in Tacoma she married Robert (Bob) Crounse on Valentine's Day, 1942. Soon after, Bob joined the Navy to serve in WWII. During those years, Betty worked in the tool room at the Tacoma Shipyard. When Bob returned from war, he joined the Tacoma Fire Department and the young couple purchased a home on North 16th Street in Tacoma. Their only son, William, was born in 1949. In the late 1950's, Bob and Betty purchased waterfront property at Point Fosdick in Gig Harbor where they built the family home. Over the years, Betty worked as a bank teller at the Bank of California and head teller at Puget Sound Bank's west end branch. Later in her career, she served as an elementary school secretary at Wainwright in Fircrest and Geiger in Tacoma. When Bob retired, Betty did as well. For 36 years they split their time between residences in Gig Harbor, Mesa and later, Sun City West, Arizona. They traveled the country by car and saw much of the world while on numerous cruises. Following Bob's death in 2007, Betty continued to live independently until age 94 when she moved to Narrows Glen Retirement Community. Betty was known as a snappy dresser. She was always up for a good party, a cruise (she went on 29 of them) or a visit to the casino. She enjoyed entertaining, bridge, books, and a bourbon before dinner. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, parents and younger sisters, Helen and Margaret. She is survived by her son, Dr. William Crounse and his wife Frances, of Bellevue; grand-daughter Melissa and her husband, Dr. David Kaufman, of Highland Park, Illinois; great grandson, Carter Kaufman; brother-in-law, Donald Crounse; and seven nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Betty. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a donation to the : PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

