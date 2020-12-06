Elizabeth "Betty" Ericson
November 10, 1924 - November 30, 2020
Dash Point, Washington - Betty, age 96, was born on 11/10/1924 in Muskogee, OK, and passed peacefully into our Lord's care on 11/30/2020. She is survived by her loving daughter, Christine (Mike) Grimit; step-daughter, Janet (John) Riddell; step-son, Steve (Charlene) Ericson; 81-yr-old brother, Thomas Curtis; 7 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; numerous extended family; and many dear friends. Graveside Service to be held on Friday, December 11th, 1 PM, at Woodbine Cemetery, 2323 9th Street SW, Puyallup, WA. Please see Betty's life story at www.hillfhpuyallup.com
