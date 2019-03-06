Elizabeth Evers Greatgritsgirl..Elizabeth "Ann" Evers' favorite username reflects her heritage and her abiding love of all things southern. Born in Clanton, Alabama on June 11, 1931, she grew up literally on the "wrong side of the tracks". However, with love of family, perseverance, and an intelligence that allowed her to graduate high school 2 years early, she became the wife and mother that few have outshone. Ann was the cornerstone of our family. She was the doctor, the shoulder to cry on, the preacher, the scholar, and the one that showed us how to be truly caring individuals. Without her we would not have been able to experience and enjoy life as we did. We called Ann the "Energizer Bunny". She was active in the Elks, always civically-minded and interested, President of two bowling leagues, and an avid line-dancer until her mid-80s. She ran the Sound-to-Narrows 12K every year until her early 60s and consistently took 1st to 4th place in her age group. Ann is survived by her children Daniele Hayes (Robert) and Michael Evers (Stephania); grandchildren Megan Johnson (Charlie), Jessica Woods (Christopher), Michael Evers Jr. and Jacob Connors (Sarah); step-grandchildren Teresa Hayes (Jeff Smith), Diane Hayes, Janelle Bow (Kellen)and Jeff Hayes (Megan); and sixteen great-grandchildren. Service 1:00 March 9th Mountain View Funeral Home, Lakewood, WA

