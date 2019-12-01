|
Elizabeth "Betty" Gladys Scott Age 100, of Spanaway, WA peacefully went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born in Puyallup, WA on June 23, 1919 in Puyallup, Washington to Charles & Altha Baker. Betty married her childhood friend Douglas Scott after he returned from World War II. They have been married 72 years. Betty is survived by her husband (Age 98), her sons William Scott (Lucy), Kenneth Scott, Douglas Scott (Debbie), Steven Scott (Marty) and Joseph Scott (Marcie) and her daughter's Sherry Criss (Timothy) and Christine English (David). Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Edward, and sisters Evangeline Lemka and Myrtle Baker. Betty was part of the 1939 class of Puyallup High School. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Good Samarian Hospital in Puyallup and retired after 15 years of caring for the patients of Good Samarian Hospital. Betty and Doug attended the Orting Methodist Church for more than 35 years. They lived in many places but the most memorable of these places was the 77-acre farm in Kapowsin, WA where they raised all their children. After retirement they lived at the San Souci Adult Park, Puyallup, WA until six years ago when moving next to family in Spanaway, WA. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, December 7th, at Hill Funeral Home, 217 E Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98372. Please share memories and condolences at www.hillfhpuyallup.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019