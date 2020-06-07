Elizabeth Helen Erwin Elizabeth Helen Erwin, our sweet momma, went to join our dad on May 17, 2020. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her children. Elizabeth, or Betty to many, was born August 19, 1938 in Rochester NY. She graduated from St Mary's Nursing School and was a registered nurse for over 45 years. She married Robert Charles Erwin on November 7, 1959. They moved west from New York and settled in Tacoma where they raised their four children in the North End. Later after retirement, she and Bob moved to Fox Island where they made new friends and enjoyed the serenity of the Island. Betty cherished her family and friends, making sure everyone was always taken care of. Her pride in her children and grandchildren was always in her conversations. She loved flowers, shopping, and going to the beach. She valued learning and education, something that she impressed to those around her as she continued that focus throughout her later years. She was a classically trained pianist who played up until the past few years. Her home was always a safe and welcoming place where no one ever went hungry. The past year she found so much joy in her first Great Grandchild, Jackson. There wasn't a conversation with her that she didn't bring him up and lit her face up with pure joy. We would like thank Multicare Hospice and all those who took wonderful care of her. We would also like to thank Sr. Sharon Casey, lifelong friend, who was by her side providing spiritual and loving guidance. She is survived by her children, Mary Frances McGinnis (Jon McGinnis), Michele Erwin (Bruce Christy), Melissa Pokela (Paul Koessler), Robert Erwin (Kristin Schutte). Grandchildren Ashley Cramer (Sean Cramer) , Lily Marth and Jon Pokela, and her great Grandson, Jackson Cramer. She is also survived by her Brother William McWhorter (Cathie McWhorter) and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many friends and those she affectionally called family. We will miss you so much but have a grand time with dad and we will see you again. We will continue to make you proud Honey. At this time we will not be able to hold a celebration of her life so in her memory please plant a flower in your yard.



