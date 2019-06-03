Elizabeth Littleton On May 3rd 2019, our beloved Elizabeth ,mother and wife ,went home to be with her Lord and Savior.She is survived by her husband Robert Littleton, her children ,grand children, great grandchildren and sister Marie and family in Holland . Her kindness and love are a legacy that will go on in all of us whose lives have been touched by hers. She was born and raised in Holland and immigrated to the states with her children in 1967. She lived thru WW2 and had a humble beginning, but she always kept a positive attitude no matter what. Please remember her with joy, she's dancing in heaven with Jesus.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 3, 2019