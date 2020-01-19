Home

Elizabeth Manoa Therrien Elizabeth Manoa Therrien, 89, of Tacoma, Washington, passed away January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii on October 8, 1930 and was preceded in death by parents, Andrew Manoa and Elizabeth (Kaniaupio) Manoa, as well as seven siblings and two great-grandchildren. "Queenie" is survived by five children: Elizabeth Keliinoi, Ginger (Tom) Kryger, Harry (Diana) Therrien, Helga Hamilton, Dawn (Phil) Gossage; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at St. Joseph's Medical Center. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel in University Place, WA. Guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020
