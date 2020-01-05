|
Ellen Fisher 1/4/83 to 6/22/15 Happy Birthday, darling girl. The years may pass, but this will never change: How we miss you. How we miss the bright spark you brought to our lives, your warm and creative heart. And though our hearts will always long, still we can smile for the gift we had in you. We know how hard you were working to write a fine new chapter in your life. We are so proud of you. You will always be our sun-ray, our bright one, my little honeybee, and we will cherish your memory forever.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020