Elly Pangis Elly Pangis passed away on July 26, 2020 (the same date her mother passed away in 1987). She was born 12-1-1925 to Elias and Elpiniki Protopsaltis in Chalkis, Greece. Elly immigrated to the U.S. in 1947 to marry her pen pal Elia Pangis. They were married for 46 years until his death in 1993. Elly's main interest after her family was her devotion to the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox church. In addition to attending every Sunday, she was in charge of the pastry baking for the annual Greek Festival where her specialty was tsoureki (Greek sweet bread). She would often bake tsoureki during holidays and give loaves to friends and relatives. During the Greek Festival, Elly could be found in the kitchen cooking rice for the dinners. Elly was an active member of the Daughters of Penelope and St. Nicholas Philoptochos Society. Elly also taught many years of Greek school. Anyone that knew Elly, knew her love for butterflies and when you see one, think of her. Elly was preceded in death by her parents, husband Elia, brother Alexis Protopsaltis and sisters Mary Argyropoulos, Kiki Stoeffen and Thalia Johns, nephew Apostolos and niece Effie. She is survived by her brother Dr. Demetrios Protopsaltis, daughter Nikki Taravella, sons John (Merrilee) Pangis and Alex Pangis, grandchildren: Melissa (Miguel) Hungria, Andrea "Kouklitsa" (Josh) Melanson, Michelle (Bill) Goforth, Mario (Sarah) Taravella, Ashlee (John) Christensen, Karlee Pangis, great grandchildren: Nicholas, Mary Ella, Matthew, Dylan, Natalie, Paislee, Nathan, Nolan and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Project 2020, 1523 S. Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA, 98405. Private services will be held August 5, 2020.



