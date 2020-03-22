|
Elmer "Leon" Smith Elmer "Leon" Smith, 73, passed away in his home in Olympia on February 7, 2020. He was a tree trimmer and foreman for Asplundh for 20 years and retired as a line clearance foreman after 23 years with Tacoma Public Utilities. He was a true cowboy, horseman, horse trainer and family man. He is survived by his wife. Bobbi, 8 children, 18 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dystopian Brewery, 611 South Baker Street in Tacoma on April 11, 2020, 12:30 - 3:00pm. Condolences can be sent to family through Neptune Society, 3730 S Pine Street, Tacoma, WA 98409.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2020