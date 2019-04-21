|
|
Elmer Steinbach He born in Marsh, Montana, July 11, 1933, passed away April 5, 2019. At Madigan Army Hospital with his family by his side. He spent 20 years in the Air Force. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia and four sons Danny (Nora), Donovan (Dana), Dale, and Dean, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Debbie. I want to thank the MAH 6th floor nurses and doctors for their awesome care. There will be no funeral at his request.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019