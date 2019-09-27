Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elmira Wilkens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmira Wilkens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmira Wilkens Obituary
Elmira Wilkins On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Elmira (Miner) Wilkins passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 81. Elmira was married to Henry Wilkins who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Bobby, Linda, DeVonne, and NaKeysha. Elmira is one of 11 children. She is survived by two brothers and one sister. She was a loving grandmother and great grandmother. A celebration of Elmira's life will be on Monday September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 2001 S J St. Tacoma, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.