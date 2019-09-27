|
Elmira Wilkins On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Elmira (Miner) Wilkins passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 81. Elmira was married to Henry Wilkins who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Bobby, Linda, DeVonne, and NaKeysha. Elmira is one of 11 children. She is survived by two brothers and one sister. She was a loving grandmother and great grandmother. A celebration of Elmira's life will be on Monday September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 2001 S J St. Tacoma, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 27, 2019