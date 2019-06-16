|
Eloise Jane Schneider Eloise Jane Schneider, 88, passed away on June 4th, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1930 in Wildrose, North Dakota to George and Clare Skore, the fifth of seven children. Eloise was a longtime member of Life Center Church, as well as a dedicated "Avon Lady" in North Tacoma for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by sisters Verdella Baer and Barbara Crest (Ted), her three children, John Schneider, Cynthia Roney and Sharon Nino (Bob). She also leaves her much loved grandchildren, Scott Nino, Katie Nino-Roach, Michele Roney, Christopher Roney, Brian Nino, Shawn Roney, as well as nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Leo's Food Connection, 1323 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405. Graveside service will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Mountain View Funeral Home, followed by a reception in the Oak Room.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019