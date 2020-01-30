|
Elsie Geraldine Ross Nov. 26, 1922 - Jan. 26, 2020 Elsie was born in CleElum, WA to John and Anna Jakubo. She was married to Charles R. Ross for nearly 72 years. They had 3 children; Greg (deceased), Kathi Anderson-Marshall (Phil), and Karly Fanta (Mike, deceased). Elsie lived her entire adult life in Tacoma until a recent move to Gig Harbor. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and involved in Altar Society, St. Vincent de Paul and a member of YLI. She retired from the Tacoma School District food service. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John and George and sister Ann Spry. Survivors also include 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Jan 31st, 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church 4520 Mckinley Ave. Tacoma, WA. Rosary preceding Mass at 10:30. If desired, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Sacred Heart.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 30, 2020