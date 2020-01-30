Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Geraldine Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Geraldine Ross Obituary
Elsie Geraldine Ross Nov. 26, 1922 - Jan. 26, 2020 Elsie was born in CleElum, WA to John and Anna Jakubo. She was married to Charles R. Ross for nearly 72 years. They had 3 children; Greg (deceased), Kathi Anderson-Marshall (Phil), and Karly Fanta (Mike, deceased). Elsie lived her entire adult life in Tacoma until a recent move to Gig Harbor. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and involved in Altar Society, St. Vincent de Paul and a member of YLI. She retired from the Tacoma School District food service. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John and George and sister Ann Spry. Survivors also include 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Jan 31st, 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church 4520 Mckinley Ave. Tacoma, WA. Rosary preceding Mass at 10:30. If desired, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Sacred Heart.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -