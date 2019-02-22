Elsie Ostoyich Allen 01/09/28 01/28/19 Elsie Ostoyich Allen was born on Jan 9, 1928 in Gig Harbor, to Emma Ross and Michael Ostoyich. She attend-ed Lincoln School and Gig Harbor Union High School. She met her future husband, Richard Allen, when Emma invited his family, who was new to Gig Harbor, for dinner. Elsie attended beauty school in Tacoma, then work-ed for a short time at the Bremerton Shipyard, and two salons in town before open-ing a salon in her home. Elsie and Dick married on January 8, 1949. Together, they celebrated 68 years until his passing in 2017. Their greatest joy was entertaining in their home; the home Dick built. Elsie loved to cook and enjoyed feeding her family and friends. Elsie found great pleasure playing BINGO and card games, as well as her weekly social luncheons at the Boys and Girls Club. She was a founding member of the Fireside Club, as well as a leader in the Women's Auxiliary of the Gig Harbor Fishermen's Civic Club. Elsie and Dick were mem-bers of the Gig Harbor Elk's Club, and St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Elsie leaves behind her daughters Kristine and Carolyn, her grandchildren Kate, Molly (Eric), Rod, and Mallory (Otis), as well as her great-grandchildren Addisyn, Olivia, Loren, Owen, and Luka. Elsie's funeral Mass will be celebrated February 25th at 11am at St. Nicholas Cathol-ic Church in Gig Harbor with a luncheon to follow in the Parish Hall. Dick and Elsie greatly valued education. Please consider contributing to the Scholarship Fund at Peninsula High School, 14105 Purdy Dr, Gig Harbor WA 98332. Elsie's family wishes to express their gratitude to MultiCare Hospice and Elsie's many caregivers.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary