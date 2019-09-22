|
Elsie Vezzani Elsie L. Vezzani of Gig Harbor passed away on September 8, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 19, 1933 in Colton, Wa, the youngest daughter of Frank and Teresa Busch. She graduated from Holy Names Academy in Spokane, and attended Seattle University where she met the love of her life Robert L. Vezzani. They married in 1953 while he was stationed with the U.S. Army at Camp Roberts,Ca. In 1956, they moved to Tacoma where Elsie began a busy and happy life helping Bob build his fire protection business while raising their three children. During her life, Elsie endeared herself to all she encountered with her warm and outgoing personality - making countless new friends, joining a variety of Key Peninsula organizations and causes, and adding energy, warmth, and humor to every endeavor. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, her son-in-law Barney Harkins, and three of her sisters Estelle Busch, Francis Coad, and Joyce Frei. She is survived by her children Teresa Harkins (Barney), Bob, Jr. (Kathie), and David (Barb), and grandchildren Conor (Dani), Christine, Mathew (Nora), and Andrew, her sisters Alma Druffel and Lola O'Toole, her step-brother Wayne Busch and many nieces and nephews. A memorial celebrating the life of this kind and loving woman will be held at Key Peninsula Luthern Church in Lakebay, Wa Saturday, October 5, at 11:00 amreception follows. In lieu of flowers and because of the wonderful people that took care of her at Hospice House, remembrances can be made in her honor to the Francsican Foundation, 2901 Bridgeport Wy. W. University Place, 98466 or a . Please share memories at edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019