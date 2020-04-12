|
|
Elvera Anne (Lange) Heritage Vera Anne (Lange) Heritage, beloved teacher, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 at the age of 95. Vera was born on August 8, 1924 at home on a farm in Blackfoot, Idaho with the assistance of her sister, Hellen, and father, Albert. Vera was the fourth child of immigrant parents, Albert Lange of Hamburg, Germany and Clara Yerkie Lange of what is now Poland. The Lange family moved to Tacoma after a fire destroyed the family homestead when Vera was 6 months old. Vera was a product of the Tacoma Public school system, attending Lincoln Grade School, McCarver Junior High, and graduating from Lincoln High School at 16 years of age in 1941. After high school, Vera attended Knapp Business College and worked as a bank teller at Washington National Bank in downtown Tacoma at the corner of 9th and Pacific. Vera met her future husband, Sam, in 1942 when he was home on leave from the army. The couple married in 1943. Daughter Kathleen was born in 1944 and son Len followed in 1951. Vera found great pleasure in being a mother and wife, volunteering as a camp counselor for Kathleen's summer church camp and a den mother for Len's cub scouts. Vera returned to school in the 1950s earning her bachelor's degree in 1961 from University of Puget Sound and master's in education in 1980 from Central Washington University. Vera taught for Tacoma Public Schools for 21 years as a first, second, and third grade teacher, and as a reading resource specialist. Vera was an avid reader, creative writer, quilter, artist, and published author. Vera was a world traveler a member of one of the first western groups to enter China in 1981, in Berlin shortly after the Berlin Wall fell in 1990, and in Russia in 1992 as the Soviet Union fractionalized. Vera attributed her love of world cultures and travel to her fifth-grade teacher who introduced her students to the discovery of Machu Picchu in Peru. It was not until 1978 that Vera was able to visit Peru and Machu Picchu during martial law due to an internal conflict in the Peruvian government. Vera was predeceased by her mother, father, sisters (Helen Harmon, Norma Scheidelman, and Herta Bullock), husband (Sam Heritage), and daughter (Kathleen Heritage Fischer). Vera is survived by son (Len Heritage) and her grandchildren (Ian Fischer, Andrew Heritage, Mallory Nurmi, and Jeffrey Heritage). A member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Vera volunteered her time to lead a writing group out of which several members wrote their life's story. Vera belonged to the Greatest Generation. Coming of age during the Great Depression and WWII, she remained true to her generation's values of hard work, personal responsibility, and faith. Vera will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will carry on in the memories of those she taught and to whom she gave unconditionally. A celebration of Vera's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Association of University Women at aauw.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020