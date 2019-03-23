Resources More Obituaries for Elverse Jordan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elverse Morris Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers ELVERSE MORRIS JORDAN Elverse Morris Jordan "Sonny" or "Al", 91, lately of Spiritwood at Pine Lake in Issaquah, passed peacefully on January 28, 2019. He was born in Galveston, Texas to parents, Dr. Eleverse Morris and Lucillle Zapp Jordan. His siblings include sister, Betty Lou (married to James McNevins) and brother, Dr. Andrew Jordan (married to June Jordan). Al is survived by his wife Ann (Nibby), married 68 years. He is also survived by their son Elverse Morris, his wife Ann, and their son Elverse Morris (Elmo). Daughters include Karin Jordan of Issaquah and Lucia Fisher of Bellevue, her husband Scott Fisher and their children, Jacob and Grace. Algraduated from East High in Green Bay, Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin where he had the privilege of playing the drums in the band in the very early days of the Green Bay Packers. He married his college sweetheart on September 13, 1952. They lived in Madison while he finished law school. Al and Ann moved to Neenah, Wisconsin where their son, another Elverse, was born on November 3, 1953, and daughter, Karin, was born on Jun 16, 1956. The family moved to Newnan, Georgia and then to Memphis, Tennessee where Lucia was born on November 23, 1959. Thus the family was complete. The next big move came in 1959 when the family moved to Claremont, California followed by the Chicago area. Finally, the family landed in Lakewood, Washington, living in a beloved home on American Lake for many years. Alput great effort into the Tacoma Land Conservancy, and later went with the Cascade Land Conservancy, now called FORTERRA. Al also served on the Board of Directors for Tacoma Audubon Society for many years. He retired from Weyerhauser and joined McMurray and Swift where a 35 year association with Dick Swift ensued Al loved tennis and enjoyed playing with "the guys" at the Lakewood Racquet Club. As a natural musician, he learned to play the piano by ear and entertained friends with his energetic rendition of the "Boogie Woogie". The family is forever grateful for the love and support shown during the past few years. Elverse would encourage us to care for the land, for the trees, and for the birds. A memorial is being planned for April.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries