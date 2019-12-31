|
|
Elvin J. Vandeberg 12/12/1927 12/26/2019 Elvin J. Vandeberg (El) was born on December 12, 1927 in Havre, Montana and died in Tacoma, Washington on December 26, 2019. A full obituary will be in the Sunday, January 5 newspaper. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7112 S. 12 th Street, Tacoma, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the ARK Institute of Learning, 1916 S. Washington Street, Tacoma, WA 98405, a non-profit organization dedicated to diminishing the impact of learning disorders on the lives of individuals. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to eave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 31, 2019