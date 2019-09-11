Home

Weeks-Dryer Mortuary
220 134Th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
(253) 537-0253
Emil Leroy Hrvatin Obituary
Emil Leroy Hrvatin Emil Leroy Hrvatin was born on March 25, 1927 in Tacoma, Washington. He passed away from natural causes on September 4, 2019 at the age of 92. Emil spent his life as the devoted husband of Diane, who preceded him in death. He also served his country during WWII, helped raise a beautiful family, retired from the City of Tacoma after 35 years, and spent as much time as possible bowling, golfing, and enjoying life. Emil leaves behind his beloved children John, Kevin, and Terry; his beautiful grandchildren Andrew, Justine, and Jenna; and his amazing great grandchildren Willow and Dylan. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Weeks' Dryer Mortuary. Emil will be inurned beside Diane at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 11, 2019
