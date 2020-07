Emmalee Rebecca McCabe Emmalee Rebecca McCabe left us unexpectedly on the pink moon of April 7, 2020. Emmalee was born on May 15, 1977 to Steve and Mona McCabe. Emmalee was a beautifully independent and spirited person. Emmalee enjoyed many years as a Salmon Beach resident where she boated, sailed, fished and crabbed. A celebration of her life will be held on 7-11-20 at 11:00 am at Woodbine Cemetery in Puyallup.



