Emmer L. Jackson Obituary
Emmer L. Jackson April 18, 1934 - September 24, 2019 Emmer L. Jackson, age 85, of Sneads Ferry, NC passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A celebration of Ms. Jackson's life will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Jenkins Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 166 Sneads Ferry Rd., Sneads Ferry, NC 28460. A visitation will be held one (1) hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sidbury Family Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters, Christine V. Johnson of Sneads Ferry and Jeannette F. Russell of Tacoma, WA; son, Frank Jackson, III. of Puyallup, WA; brother, Furman E. Sidbury of Maryland, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren a host of relatives and friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019
