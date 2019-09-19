|
|
Eric Ove Asplund Eric Ove Asplund, born September 1, 1924 in Sundsvall Sweden, passed away on September 6, 2019 at 95 years of age. A Gig Harbor resident since 1942, Eric was a retired Painter/Drywall Finisher, Charter Member of Gig Harbor Eagles Aerie #2809, St Nicholas Catholic Church and a former member of The Peninsula Lions Club. Eric is survived by his wife of 76 years Bette, Daughters Sandie Myers, Linda (Harry) Ireland, Tina (Terry) McGovern, son K.O. (Valerie) Asplund, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandsons. Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held September 22 2019 1:30pm at Gig Harbor Eagles, 4425 Burnham Dr. Gig Harbor. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 19, 2019