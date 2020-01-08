|
Erika C. Hursh Erika C. Hursh, 91 of Puyallup, went to heaven to be with her husband, Rex on December 28, 2019. Born in Bautzen Germany on December 28, 1928. She married Rex Hursh in Germany and came to the United States with Rex and her 3 children in 1959. Erika worked at North Star Glove for many years and was a member of the local German Club, Tuesday German Deli Luncheon Club and a member of the Eagles. Born to Bernhardt and Else Templer, survived by brother Gunter Templer, sister Gerda Grubinger both of Bremerhaven Germany, sisters-in-law June Bilyeu and Hazel Hursh both of Chadwick, Mo., many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sons, Roy Hursh (Marianne) of Poulsbo, Allen Hursh (Mary) of Puyallup and daughter Eva Vidana of Gig Harbor. Grandchildren Jeff, Seth, Tami, Samantha, Lucas, Paxton, Colleen and 7 great grand children. A Celebration of Life service and burial will be held on Monday January 13th at 10:00 AM, Mt. View Memorial Park, Garden Chapel.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 8, 2020