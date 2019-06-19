|
Erling C. Mellum 3/28/1932 - 6/7/2019 Erling went home to be with the Lord peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Nancy, son Mark, daughters Jennifer and Julie and their families. He is preceded in death by his son Michael and grandson Zachary. Visitation will be at Mountain View Funeral Home, Thursday June 20th from 12:00pm 8:00pm. A service will be held at 10am, Friday June 21st in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View, Lakewood. For full obituary, visit online at mountainviewtacoma.com. Erling's celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. GOING HOME; I'M JUST GOING HOME.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 19, 2019