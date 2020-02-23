|
Erna E. Wick Erna Wick was born 6-17-1920 outside Emery, SD to Charles and Mathilda Schuldt. She passed into the arms of her loving Savior on 2-14-2020. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and took great pride in her family. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents, 3 brothers, 5 sisters, a daughter Sharon and 1 granddaughter. Left to mourn are her daughter Diana (Larry) Milton, 3 grandsons, 4 great grandsons, 2 great granddaughters and many extended family members. A celebration of life will be be held March 7th at 11:30 am in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Park followed by a reception in the Willow Room.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2020