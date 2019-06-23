Resources More Obituaries for Ernest Edensword Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernest Edensword

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ernest Edensword Ernest Martin (Ernie) Edensword passed away peacefully in Gig Harbor, Washington on May 31, 2019 at the age of 88. Ernie was born in Tacoma on January 23, 1931 to Ernest and Ruth (Simonsen) Edensword. He grew up in University Place and on Vashon Island. He graduated from Clover Park High School in 1948, and at the age of 17, joined the United States Navy. Ernie proudly served on the USS Cabezon, and afterward, dreamed of being a Hollywood actor. But he chose to come home to Tacoma and marry his high school sweetheart, Luella McConnell. Ernie attended college while working full-time and starting a family, and soon opened his first Chevron service station, eventually owning five, the longest running on 19th & Stevens. He enjoyed strong relationships with employees, vendors and customers. Loyal customers told him it was worth the drive across town to Ernie's Chevron just to talk to him. Ernie loved the Puget Sound area. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, camping, boating, water-skiing, scuba-diving, and weekends at the family beach cabin. He spent as much time as he could around the water, on it, in it, gazing at it. Ernie loved reading, especially history books. He loved cars, especially old ones. He could name the make and year of any vehicle put before him. He loved gardening, especially tomatoes and roses. He loved music. He was proud of his Scandinavian heritage. He was a Member of the Masonic Order, along with his father, brother and son. And most of all, Ernie was a hard worker. He picked berries on Vashon Island as a boy, built his businesses most of his life, and later earned sales awards selling RV's, with years of long days. He lived the American dream, appreciating the help he got along the way, and believing that independence, perseverance and hard work would create a better life for his family. He worked full-time until the age of 79. In his last year, his kind caregivers knew Ernie was happiest when they gave him a job to do. On his last day he attended a yoga class and checked on his tomato plants. Ernie was loved by many, and will be sadly, deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Carl Edensword, his grandson, Ryan Edensword, and by Luella. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his sister, Mavis Mayne and her husband John, his children, Tomi Lemmon and her husband Michael, Scott Edensword, and Kelly Nebres and her husband Daniel. He is also survived by Nancy's children, Bret Edensword and Renee Mozee, his grandchildren, David, John, Joshua, Brittney, Grant, Brandon and Daymon, his five great-grandchildren and many family members and good friends, old and new. Ernie will be buried in a private ceremony at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor. There will be a small memorial service in September. For information, please contact his children or email [email protected]

